Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Getty Images

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson has declared for the NFL draft, he told Pete Thamel of ESPN. Simpson already was out of the Orange Bowl after injuring his ankle in the ACC championship game.

He is a top prospect in the draft, projected as a likely first-round choice.

“It’s amazing,” Simpson told Thamel. “It’s definitely a dream come true. Me and my family all talked, and I was able to sit down with my coaches. I felt like this was what’s best for me. I worked my whole life for this opportunity.”

The junior was second on the Tigers with 73 tackles this season and totaled 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and four tackles for loss. In 2021, he had 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Simpson will train at EXOS in Dallas beginning in January.