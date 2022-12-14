Cowboys claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers

Getty Images

Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner.

Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced.

Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games for Arizona, recording a forced fumble and one pass defensed. He played some snaps on defense, but mainly was playing special teams.

Mullen was a second-round pick in the 2019 draft and appeared in 37 games with 31 starts for the Raiders in his first three seasons. He recorded four picks and 28 passes defensed for the franchise.

The Cowboys also placed offensive tackle Terence Steele on injured reserve after he tore his ACL in the victory over the Texans. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was also placed on IR with a shoulder/pectoral injury, though he may return for the postseason.