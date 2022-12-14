Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow will return to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Raiders will be getting two key offensive players back on the practice field Wednesday.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters that tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have both been designated for return from injured reserve. Both players can be activated at any point in the next 21 days and McDaniels indicated that there is a chance that both players could be activated in time to face the Patriots this weekend.

Waller has a hamstring injury and has not played since Week Five. He has 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown this season.

Renfrow is out with an oblique injury. He caught 21 passes for 192 yards in six appearances.