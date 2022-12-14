Deshaun Watson: I’m nowhere near where I want to be as a player

Posted by Josh Alper on December 14, 2022, 12:12 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Deshaun Watson will play his first home game as a Brown this Sunday and told reporters on Wednesday that he’s very excited “to play in front of the best fans in the world.”

Watson’s first two road games have resulted in a 1-1 record and he has not played up to the level he was at earlier in his career with the Texans. That might not have those fans as excited about his debut and Watson acknowledged that his play has not been up to par the last two weeks.

“I’m not close,” Watson said, via 92.3 The Fan. “I want to be better. I’m nowhere near where I want to be and this team is nowhere near where we want to be.”

Watson noted the limited time that he’s had to work in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense and said he still believes that the “sky’s the limit” for what he will be able to do with more time under his belt. With four weeks left in the season, it’s hard to tell how much Watson might be able to rise but he’ll certainly endear himself to some of the fanbase if he can beat the Ravens at home on Saturday.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Deshaun Watson: I’m nowhere near where I want to be as a player

  2. One problem is Stefansky needs to stop treating him like Flores treated Tua with the playcalls. This overly conservative game plan helps no one. It’s not like they’re protecting a #1 seed and can’t afford a L. Let Watson sling the ball around. Sure there might be more turnovers but it’s going to shake off the rust a lot faster. Watson’s not a rookie, he can handle a few interceptions but he needs some TD’s.

  3. “I’m nowhere near where I should be as a decent human being.”
    — Deshaun Watson said, never.

  6. This is nothing more than a “Shake of the rust” point in his career…..any positives that come out of the next few weeks is a bonus….if he can play spoiler VS the Ravens, Commanders & beat the Steelers, then he’s had a good come back start…..& if none of that happens, he can always get a few more massages to help ease the pain, after all, it’s not like he can’t afford it!!!

  9. I hate the Browns because of this guy. The fans deserve so much more than this. Shameful to sign him to that deal hes padded his stats in Houston he’s not even that good

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.