Deshaun Watson: I’m nowhere near where I want to be as a player

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson will play his first home game as a Brown this Sunday and told reporters on Wednesday that he’s very excited “to play in front of the best fans in the world.”

Watson’s first two road games have resulted in a 1-1 record and he has not played up to the level he was at earlier in his career with the Texans. That might not have those fans as excited about his debut and Watson acknowledged that his play has not been up to par the last two weeks.

“I’m not close,” Watson said, via 92.3 The Fan. “I want to be better. I’m nowhere near where I want to be and this team is nowhere near where we want to be.”

Watson noted the limited time that he’s had to work in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense and said he still believes that the “sky’s the limit” for what he will be able to do with more time under his belt. With four weeks left in the season, it’s hard to tell how much Watson might be able to rise but he’ll certainly endear himself to some of the fanbase if he can beat the Ravens at home on Saturday.