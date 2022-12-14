DJ Moore fully participates in practice

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore went for tests on his ankle after last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but it doesn’t look like there was anything to create concern about his availability for Sunday.

The Panthers listed Moore as a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Moore played all but three of Carolina’s offensive snaps against Seattle and his practice participation suggests he’ll be playing against the Steelers as well.

Carolina will win the NFC South if they win out, so having Moore on hand will be welcomed by the rest of the offense.

Linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle) was the only Panther to miss practice due to an injury. Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (shoulder), and safety Xavier Woods (ankle) were all listed as limited participants.