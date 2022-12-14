Eagles open practice window for Dallas Goedert

Getty Images

The Eagles could get back an important depth piece as soon as this weekend’s game against the Bears.

Philadelphia announced on Wednesday that the club has designated tight end Dallas Goedert to return, opening his 21-day practice window.

Goedert has been out with a shoulder injury for a moth. He last caught three passes for 23 yards with a touchdown in the Week 10 loss to Washington — Philadelphia’s only loss of the season so far.

In his fifth season, Goedert has 43 catches for 544 yards with three touchdowns in 2022.

The Eagles will have to activate Goedert to the 53-man roster before he’s able to play. But now that he’s been designated to return, they can do that at any time before the 21-day window runs out.