Eddy Pineiro earns NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

With Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks, the Panthers now control their own outcome in the NFC South.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro was a significant part of getting Carolina to that point and has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Pineiro hit three field goals and three PATs, accounting for 12 points in Carolina’s 30-24 victory. His field goals came from 47, 32, and 39-yards out.

Pineiro has connected on 25-of-27 field goals this year and 21-of-23 extra points.

It’s the second time in his career that he’s been named special teams player of the week.

The Panthers will be back in action against Pittsburgh this weekend.