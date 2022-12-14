Jalin Hyatt will enter the 2023 NFL Draft

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is leaving Tennessee for the NFL.

Hyatt had two years of eligibility left, but announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be entering the professional ranks. He said that he will not take part in the Orange Bowl as he turns his attention toward draft preparation.

Hyatt broke out this season with 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns to help the Volunteers to their first 10-win season since 2007. He had 41 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns in his first two years in Knoxville.

Jordan Addison, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnson, Zay Flowers, and Josh Downs are some of the other wideouts who rank highly on prospect lists as we move closer to the Senior Bowl, Scouting Combine and the full pre-draft season.