Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: “Stand by”

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys seemingly moved on from receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when signing receiver T.Y. Hilton. On Tuesday, however, Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones said the door isn’t closed on OBJ.

On Wednesday, Jones reiterated his point.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Jones said that, if Odell Beckham Jr. signs, it will be sooner than later. So how soon would Beckham sign?

“I don’t want to talk about that but stand by,” Jones said. “This thing could break.”

Jones’s comments come at a time when some think Beckham won’t play at all in 2022. But Jones realizes that, with a player here or a play there, Beckham could make a big difference.

“Great players make great plays,” Jones said, via Archer. “Great ones make exceptional plays. And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship.”

For the Cowboys, it’s better to focus first on getting back to the NFC Championship, something the Cowboys haven’t done since 1995.

Will Beckham be able to help win in the first two rounds of the playoffs? The sooner he gets in the door, the better the chance it happens.