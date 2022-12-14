Jim Irsay’s opinion on Daniel Snyder hasn’t changed

Getty Images

Two months ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay made waves by becoming the first person in league ranks to raise in a public setting the question of whether Commanders owner Daniel Snyder should be removed.

Irsay spoke again to reporters on Wednesday, at the latest gathering of NFL owners, in Texas. He was asked among other things whether his opinion on Irsay has changed.

“It hasn’t changed, but I need more information,” Irsay said. “This is a big decision. I said from the beginning, I was only interested in finding out more because there’s a lot of concern and there’s merit to look that possibility. But I said give it consideration or look at it. I never said vote him out. It’s something that’s a big deal. We’ll see what the New Year brings.”

The New Year could be a new owner, via a sale of the team.

“I think that’s something that’s certainly a better solution if it came to that,” Irsay said. “In terms of the Commissioner and something from the league office, there hasn’t been any updates on where things are at and are they going to be revisited again. We just talked about it and basically talked about the reports that you all have heard included with that and we went on to something else.”

Irsay believes that, at some point, the owners of the other 31 teams need to talk about the Snyder situation.

“That didn’t happen today,” he said. “I haven’t seen any concrete agenda where that’s at. It’s going to have to be somewhere where we gather the 31 of us and talk about it. I know I’m in favor of that. But it’s going to take everyone in the league to kind of push toward that. We’ll see where things move going into the New Year and stuff like that.”

Again, if the team is going to be sold, everything else becomes irrelevant. The real question is whether or not a sale will happen. If not, then the time will come at some point for the owners to have a conversation.

“I’d want to hear all my partners and I’d probably want to hear from Dan personally,” Irsay said. “It’s a big deal when that sort of thing happens. I don’t know if we’ve ever done it as a league. I would need to hear more in a forum that we could more thoroughly get into details. Because I think as an owner, you’re looking to get the exact details. I have not gotten those yet, so I could never say I’m ready to vote him out. I think what’s been heard’s been concerning. Hopefully there will be follow-up on more details so that we have more information.”

Irsay reiterated that he’s not ready to vote Snyder out, but that more information is needed. One major piece of it will come from the ongoing Mary Jo White investigation, which has been going on for 10 months. Another piece of it came from Congress last week, in the form of a report from the House Oversight Committee that chided Snyder for, among other things, being uncooperative in testimony by constantly seeking refuge in “I can’t recall” and similar responses.