Jordan Mailata has Jalen Hurts’ blindside: Micah Parsons should worry about his game this week

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questioned Jalen Hurts‘ MVP candidacy, arguing it’s “the system and the team” around the quarterback that has made the Eagles successful this season. Hurts, not surprisingly, declined to comment Wednesday.

“We’re worried about the Bears right now,” Hurts said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.

Receiver A.J. Brown had a similar answer.

But Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata had Hurts’ blindside, pushing back against Parsons’ comment

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f— they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week,” Mailata said. “That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

As the quarterback on the team with the best record, Hurts is a favorite for the MVP award. He leads the NFL with a 108.4 passer rating, has thrown for 3,157 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions and has rushed for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.

During an appearance on Von Miller‘s “The VonCast,” Parsons asked rhetorically about the team’s success, “Is it Hurts or the team?”

“I’m not trying to make no enemies,” Parsons told Miller. “I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.”

The Eagles are two games in front of the Cowboys, who they play in Arlington on Christmas Eve.