Ken Walker exits injury report, good to go for Thursday

Seahawks running back Ken Walker III has exited the practice report and will return to the lineup Thursday night.

Walker injured his ankle against the Rams on Dec. 4. The Seahawks had only 14 carries for 46 yards without Walker against the Panthers on Sunday.

He returned to practice this week and was estimated as limited Monday and a full participant Tuesday and Wednesday.

“He did really well,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “I was really pleased. He looked really quick out here.”

Walker leads the Seahawks with 649 yards.

The Seahawks list five players as questionable: Running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles), safety Ryan Neal (knee), safety Joey Blount (back) and cornerback Tre Brown (illness). Blount was the only one of the five to practice Wednesday. He was limited.

If Dallas doesn’t play, the Seahawks will have Walker, Travis Homer, Tony Jones Jr. and possibly Godwin Igwebuike off the practice squad at the position against the 49ers.