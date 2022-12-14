Kenny Pickett limited in practice; Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky split reps

Posted by Josh Alper on December 14, 2022, 3:31 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Steelers had all three of their quarterbacks on the practice field Wednesday.

Kenny Pickett was listed as a limited participant in the team’s first on-field work since he suffered a concussion against the Ravens. Pickett remains in the concussion protocol, but the limited practice is a step toward clearance.

Pickett’s work didn’t extend to team drills, so the Steelers split that work between their other two quarterbacks. Mason Rudolph told reporters that he split reps with Mitch Trubisky, which is a change since Trubisky has been the No. 2 quarterback since Pickett replaced him as the starter.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t commit to either quarterback when he discussed the team’s options if Pickett can’t go against the Panthers, so that remains an open question and could become a moot one if Pickett continues to progress.

3 responses to “Kenny Pickett limited in practice; Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky split reps

  1. I wonder if Tomlin would ever consider using all 3 at once with Pickett as the tailback in the single-wing like when Johnny Majors was playing at Tennessee.

  3. Not going to lie, a little concerned with two concussions already for Pickett.
    Would the Steelers consider using another 1st rounder to grab another qb “just in case”. O-line help is a must, but if we don’t have a qb, uhhhh then what?

