Kyler Murray’s injury should get Lamar Jackson’s attention

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2022, 11:49 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way.

A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the long-term contract he negotiated earlier this year.

It was smart. It was prudent. He shifted the injury risk to the team. He can recover and rehab with limited stress. He parlayed his early-career success into long-term financial protection.

And Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should be paying close attention. He should have his own long-term deal, right now. Whether in the form of the best offer the Ravens were willing to make or the best deal he could leverage by refusing to play for the Ravens and demanding a trade, he would be fully and completely protected against a serious injury.

Watch the attached video from Wednesday’s PFT Live. It makes our position clear. We want what’s best for Lamar. He needs someone to lay out the options in plain terms.

Technically, there are three of them. The first two are by far the best.

Option One: Negotiate the best possible long-term deal with the Ravens and take it, even if every penny isn’t fully guaranteed.

Option Two: Refuse to ever play for the Ravens again and demand a trade, which was Deshaun Watson‘s first step toward getting a five-year, fully-guaranteed deal from the Browns.

Option Three: Play under the franchise tag for two years and become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, also known as the Kirk Cousins Strategy.

Those are the choices. He’s not getting a Watson deal from the Ravens. To get that kind of contract, he has to either wait for unfettered free agency, two full seasons after the 2022 campaign ends, or he needs to force his way out and hope that a land rush will emerge for his services. He then needs to hope the situation can be engineered to get one of the teams to be so intent to get him that is willing to make that kind of an offer in order to seal the deal.

If he’s determined to secure a fully-guaranteed contract, it makes sense to refuse to play for the Ravens. If he’s not willing to potentially be the “bad guy” in Baltimore, then he should take the best offer they’ll make. Playing out the next two years entails significant physical risk, as we saw on Monday night.

And, yes, Jackson needs someone to explain these options to him. To negotiate with the Ravens. To set up a competition among other teams for his services, if it comes to that.

Some (specifically those with an anti-agent agenda and/or those who resent having to pay a one-to-three-percent commission to an agent for negotiating a contract) bristle at the suggestion that he needs an agent to make this happen. But here’s the truth. Lamar hasn’t made it happen without an agent — and it should have already happened by now.

The best way to make it happen is to hire an agent. Not flirt with hiring an agent in order to pick the agent’s brain for free advice. Make the full commitment. Ignore whatever it will cost. Sign the paperwork, sit back, and wait for results.

If Lamar Jackson wants a Deshaun Watson deal, Lamar needs to employ the Deshaun Watson strategy. That requires a good agent. And if a good agent pulls it off, the agent will have fully earned his or her fee.

The sooner Lamar does this, the sooner he’ll get the contract he earned months ago.

26 responses to “Kyler Murray’s injury should get Lamar Jackson’s attention

  2. It should also get the Ravens attention. But it seems like they’ve already figured out what they have in Lamar.

  3. Ok it should get Lamer’s attention, but more so it should get the Raven’s attention.

  4. I couldn’t agree less. I think Lamar wants to win and be with his team. Not be a distraction by holding out or saying he won’t play without a contract. When in fact he is under contract for the 2022 season.

  5. With his playing style, Lamar is an injury waiting to happen. He’s already missed significant time last season and this season. Giving him a long term, fully guaranteed contract would be financially irresponsible. If any team does so, they will soon regret it. Lamar is a great player, but will miss more games than he plays over the next 5 seasons.

  6. The problem with Lamar’s skillset is that the entire team’s offense has to gear towards his style, unlike a conventional passer who’s more team ready. There are simply not that many teams suitable for this type of quarterback. Even if a team wants to do that they have to reconfigure the offense with new or suitable players and coaches with the right fit. Simply put, Lamar is not plug and play. He would be foolish to go play somewhere else. Just sign a long term contract and focus on winning a Super Bowl with this team and the rest will take care of itself.

  8. Why would Bischotti pay Lamar Jackson when he made Flacco win a SuperBowl to get paid. Lamar Jackson will decline every year until he’s no good. That process has started. You don’t pay a Sand lot quarterback. They don’t last. You can’t compare him to deshaun Watson because Watson is a passer first and runs occasionally. He will last the 5 years of the contract. No owner wants to pay a running back playing quarterback to rehab like Cardinals are about to do. The message from Murray injury is don’t pay a guy like this. You put him on a 7 year plan and say win a Super Bowl then get a big contract.

  9. I believe the Ravens see Lamar as maxed out in terms of where he can go as a passing QB. They will either trade him this offseason or sign him to the “unrestricted Franchise Tag”. If he is signed by another team they will take the two #1s and move on.

  10. As OBJ says its about playing in the playoffs .. not the regular season.. As for Lamar he is a regular season stat guy.. Playoffs and Lamar equal: One and Done..

  13. Pendulum is swinging the other way. Even before the injury Murray was looking like a bad deal and with all the headaches and rust on Watson’s game absolutely nobody thinks Cleveland is getting a good deal with him. Throw in the big extension the Broncos needlessly gave Russell Wilson and teams are starting to see the problems of huge guaranteed contracts. If I were Lamar I wouldn’t bet that refusing to play and demanding a trade would get him what he’s hoping for.

  15. Wow. I can’t believe it, but I actually agree with Florio, at least in part. Jackson needs to go to the table, preferably with an agent, and take the best deal available. I’m not a Jackson fan or a Ravens fan, but common sense tells you to get what you can and stop shooting for the stars. Look at securing your future.

  16. Injury risk is not really the question. Dak Prescott suffered a major injury while in “contract year” status, and in the end it didn’t affect much of anything regarding the contract he received. What mattered for Prescott is that his team was all-in on retaining him, so barring complications from injury said team would pay him knowing it’s about the long-term investment. No, the situations when QBs should hurry to get paid are as we’ve seen with Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, and potentially now Murray – that is, QBs who might have their teams fall out of love with them (especially if for example they’re the product of excellent blocking) between the earliest possible payday and the end of the negotiating string. Goff and Wentz made out big by getting paid before the warts were revealed, and likewise I wonder whether Arizona is already regretting its deal. If Jackson feels that might happen with Baltimore, he should secure his lifechanging money now; but if he is confident that his level of play is established enough that his team wouldn’t fall out of love with him, keep pushing if the current offer doesn’t satisfy.

  17. Murray’s contract points out the danger of providing an average QB with a super star contract in a salary capped world. The Cardinals are cooked for a while. Jackson deserves a great contract as he is a great QB, but he should not expect the Ravens to suddenly become a toilet bowl operation like the Cardinals and send so much money his way that if his knee buckles the team is set back 5 years.

  18. Part of business is compromise. Usually when negotiations break down someone or both has ceased compromising.

    Not sure who in this case but I would wager the QB because he’s on record stating “my mind is made up”.

    An arbitrator, mediator, agent, etc is crucial in situations like this. I’ve hired a mediator (for a much smaller amount of course) and he was able to remove all emotion from the process.

    The deal would not have been completed without him. I really hope this young man makes the wise decision.

  19. directdriver says:
    December 14, 2022 at 12:04 pm
    The problem with Lamar’s skillset is that the entire team’s offense has to gear towards his style, unlike a conventional passer who’s more team ready. There are simply not that many teams suitable for this type of quarterback. Even if a team wants to do that they have to reconfigure the offense with new or suitable players and coaches with the right fit. Simply put, Lamar is not plug and play. He would be foolish to go play somewhere else. Just sign a long term contract and focus on winning a Super Bowl with this team and the rest will take care of itself.

    —–

    really? do you have to do all that? you cant just give some speedy wideouts and a good Back? kinda like how every other QB needs one?

  20. Lamar should say he is not healthy and shut it down for the year. Let the Ravens decide to tag him or not.

  21. Unique situation, and why Ozzie Newsome drafted Lamar in the first place–he fits the Raven template very nicely.

    Ravens would gladly franchise Jackson in each of the next two years. And, for once, Florio’s premise is spot on–Lamer needs to engage the services of an agent, and gladly accept the inevitable 5 year contract with $30 mil signing bonus, with nothing else guaranteed.

  22. Having an agent is a lot like having a lawyer. Yu may not like them, but you need them in certain situations.

    A good agent would do two things…..explain to Lamar that he NEEDS to have a contract NOW……and that the agent has the experience to get the best deal possible.

    The old saying is true “A person who represents himself has a fool for a client.”

  23. The Ravens are cheap when it comes to paying O skill position players. just look at the garbage Wr’s they have and only one Andrews. Lamar is better than all the QB’s mentioned by quite a margin. Give him a legit #1 like AJ Brown i bet he does alright.

  24. Lamar is the king of regular season. We cannot win championships without delivering the ball through the air. Love LJ, but I want my Ravens in the Superbowl above all.

  25. Even the moist dim-witted agent would tell Lamar to not take one more snap until either he has a $50 million or so a year 5 year contract (with at least $170 fully guaranteed) or he is handed a $45 million dollar check when he accepts his one-year tag at the beginning of the 2023 season. Murray, Bridgewater injured knee and he could end up with nothing.

