Mac Jones looking forward to going against Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones‘ frequent venting of his frustrations with the team’s offense on the field have kept focus on the offseason changes to the team’s offensive coaching staff and this week’s game will ensure that they remain in forefront once again.

The Patriots are facing the Raiders, which means a reunion with former offensive coordinator and current Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels worked with Jones in his rookie season and Jones said on WEEI that “he’s familiar with me and a little bit of our system and all our stuff,” but that doesn’t seem to be too daunting a prospect for the quarterback as he heads toward Sunday.

“He pushed me really hard, coached me really hard. We just worked together. We were with each other every day and working hard,” Jones said, via the Boston Herald. “He expects a lot out of his players. He’s a smart, smart guy. He’s got a great memory, great recall. He remembers things from certain games. Definitely a great coach. I’m looking forward to going against him.”

It’s not the first reunion for the two men as they squared off in the preseason. The Patriots are fighting for a playoff spot this time around, however, and playing spoiler to those hopes would be a bright spot in a disappointing first season in Vegas for McDaniels.