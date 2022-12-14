Mac Jones looking forward to going against Josh McDaniels

Posted by Josh Alper on December 14, 2022, 9:37 AM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones‘ frequent venting of his frustrations with the team’s offense on the field have kept focus on the offseason changes to the team’s offensive coaching staff and this week’s game will ensure that they remain in forefront once again.

The Patriots are facing the Raiders, which means a reunion with former offensive coordinator and current Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels worked with Jones in his rookie season and Jones said on WEEI that “he’s familiar with me and a little bit of our system and all our stuff,” but that doesn’t seem to be too daunting a prospect for the quarterback as he heads toward Sunday.

“He pushed me really hard, coached me really hard. We just worked together. We were with each other every day and working hard,” Jones said, via the Boston Herald. “He expects a lot out of his players. He’s a smart, smart guy. He’s got a great memory, great recall. He remembers things from certain games. Definitely a great coach. I’m looking forward to going against him.”

It’s not the first reunion for the two men as they squared off in the preseason. The Patriots are fighting for a playoff spot this time around, however, and playing spoiler to those hopes would be a bright spot in a disappointing first season in Vegas for McDaniels.

14 responses to “Mac Jones looking forward to going against Josh McDaniels

  1. Should be a winnable game by the Pats. Let’s just hope they don’t lay an egg like they did against the Bears

  2. ““He pushed me really hard, coached me really hard. We just worked together. We were with each other every day and working hard,””
    _________

    “But he worked really hard, Grandpa.” “So do washing machines.”

  3. If Josh wins I hope he doesn’t fist pump around the stadium like he did in Denver. That was embarrassing to watch

  6. ““He pushed me really hard, coached me really hard. We just worked together. We were with each other every day and working hard,””
    ——————————-

    As opposed to what I have to work with now!

  7. nhpats2011 says:
    December 14, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Should be a winnable game by the Pats. Let’s just hope they don’t lay an egg like they did against the Bears

    ______________

    Raiders are playing for garbage stat padding. Most of the Raiders roster wants to get traded so they will still be playing hard to earn contract value after week 18. Pats will still have a challenge.

  8. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 14, 2022 at 9:52 am

    If Josh wins I hope he doesn’t fist pump around the stadium like he did in Denver. That was embarrassing to watch

    ________________

    Cringey fist bumps when you’re winning a game in the division for 3rd place is a tell tale sign McDaniels is not a good coach. Just a complete and perfect fit for the pathetic Raiders.

  9. Payton, Fagino, Harbaugh,etc, and the list could go on, all would be better than Josh “Fleaflicker” McDaniels.

  11. The preseason game between these teams was a dumpster fire for the Patriots. Hopefully this one goes better.

