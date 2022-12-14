Marcus Mariota situation confuses many

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2022, 10:42 AM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team.

On Tuesday, his partner had a baby. Which would explain his absence from the team. That same day, however, coach Arthur Smith painted a very different picture to TheAthletic.com, creating the clear impression that Mariota left for reasons unrelated to an impending visit from the stork.

As Smith tells it, the Falcons aren’t quite sure whether Mariota will be back. At all.

Executives from other teams are scratching their heads at this. Mariota technically can’t be placed on injured reserve without a true and genuine injury that prevents him from playing. Having a supposedly chronic knee injury that he suddenly decides is bad enough to sideline him isn’t enough — especially when he hasn’t been listed A SINGLE TIME in 2022 on the team’s injury report, for any reason.

They can, if they want, carry him on the roster. That basically leaves them with 52 players, not 53. They also could waive him, but then he could land with another team. Maybe a team in the division, like the Saints. Maybe a team the Falcons still play, like the Ravens or the Cardinals.

Regardless, the situation is bizarre. And the fact that he welcomed a baby into the world on Tuesday doesn’t really tell us much about the situation, especially if he continues to be absent through the coming weekend.

8 responses to “Marcus Mariota situation confuses many

  2. Independent knee evaluation, being with family. He knows Arthur Smith, I doubt its anything like quitting on the team but the facts will come in …

  3. Feels like Mariota was under the impression that he was going to be put on IR while he was off seeing his baby born and that he would have the surgery he put off to be the Falcons starter. I doubt we’ll hear anything from Mariota.

  4. On one hand: be with his newborn and partner. On the other hand: stay with a team that doesn’t want him on the field. He has done his time and if he wants to prioritize family, I don’t care. What would anyone else do if they had their first child and then their employer moved your desk to the basement like Milton?

  6. How often are teams honest with the injury reports? This is out of character for Mariota and it sounds like the Falcons are trying to have it both ways. IF they’re putting him on IR he has to be injured. They can’t say “he left and we don’t know why, but we’re putting him on IR”.

    This feels like the Browns publicly trashing Mayfield in the offseason. Stuff like this doesn’t need to be made public, unless the team is trying to make Mariota look bad and make him the scapegoat for their season (like the Browns did with Mayfield).

    Mariota is not the reason the Falcons are where they are.

  7. It’s not bizarre at all. He quit the team right after he got benched, and then his agent sent that spin out about a baby to the media lapdogs who always gladly carry one of their friends’ clients water for them. It shows weak character on his part.

