Marcus Mariota will have knee surgery, land on injured reserve

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2022, 12:24 PM EST
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has left the team. It officially doesn’t matter if he’s coming back.

Coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday that Mariota will have surgery next week on his injured knee, and that he’ll be placed on injured reserve, with Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.

It’s unclear when the injury happened. Smith has described it as a “chronic” issue. However, Mariota has not appeared on any of the team’s injury reports, at all in 2022.

Technically, Mariota could return for the postseason. But if the Falcons qualify for the playoffs with rookie Desmond Ridder at the helm, they won’t be pivoting back to Mariota.

7 responses to “Marcus Mariota will have knee surgery, land on injured reserve

  1. This is starting to sound more and more interesting. Chronic injury requiring surgery but never on an injury report? Leaves for birth of his first child but team claims he just up and left and they had no idea where he was? That’d be really uncharacteristic of him given he’s always come across very professional and handled being benched in the past without issues. Are Falcons trying to paint him as a problem to try and head off accusations they mishandled his injury? Something doesn’t add up.

  3. I saw some spectacularly bad interceptions this guy threw a few games back- so bad that it was obvious he has no business playing QB in the NFL.

  5. Looks sketchy. Trying to make Matiota look bad when they could have been more up front that he was away for family reasons? (given he’s allowed privacy and perhaps didn’t want the general public to know anything)
    The optics make the coach look like he was trying to make a move for performance reasons, but paint Mariota in a bad light to justify waiving him later. If the injury was thing all along why not report it all along instead of using it as a fallback story? Lots of mishandling by the rookie HC.

  6. Is his injury faked by order of the team ? Everyone knows “injuries” affect point spreads …

  7. Also, Mariota is not an NFL starting QB. Maybe he could be a serviceable #2, but no GM who values his gig would present him to an owner as a starter.

