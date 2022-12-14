Micah Parsons questions Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy

Posted by Charean Williams on December 14, 2022, 3:38 PM EST
Not long ago, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questioned why the MVP award has become a quarterback award. Quarterbacks have won the past nine MVP awards and 14 of the past 15.

Now, Parsons is questioning Jalen Hurts‘ candidacy for the award.

Parsons joined Von Miller on the Bills’ injured edge rusher’s podcast on Tuesday and asked, “Is it Hurts or the team?”

Miller gave credit to Hurts and the team, saying, “It’s a little bit of both, man.”

Parsons doubled down, arguing, “It’s system and team.”

“I’m not trying to make no enemies,” Parsons explained on The VonCast, via a transcript from Todd Brock of Cowboys Wire. “I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.”

The Eagles are two games in front of the Cowboys, who they play Christmas Eve, with a league-best 12-1 record. They have averaged 41 points the past three games.

Hurts’ 108.4 passer rating leads the NFL. He has 3,157 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he’s rushed for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“He’s good. He’s good,” Parsons finally conceded after much prodding by Miller.

Parsons began the podcast by saying he didn’t want to give the Eagles any bulletin board material. He was not successful as Parsons’ quotes already have made it to the Philadelphia locker room.

The lead-up to the Week 16 game next week should be fun.

23 responses to “Micah Parsons questions Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy

  3. It’s just so easy to dislike cowboys players. Instead of being gracious he’s questioning another player. Hardly been the league barely 2 years and he’s speaking like he’s LT. I’m not an eagles fan but I hope the eagles hang 50+ points on the cowboys. Super overrated

  4. Some guys never know when it’s best to shut up. There’s nothing to be gained by slagging Hurts. Stay out of controversy. Don’t help other teams get motivated.

  6. Parsons, although talented, seems to put a lot of material on other teams bulletin board don’t ya think?

  7. Last time they played the Clownboys Parsons was throwing his hands in the air as the Eagles didn’t even have to block him on the way to several touchdowns. No class from Parsons just like the rest of that organization.

  9. His stats are comparable to Lamar Jackson’s MVP year.
    Except after 13 games he already has more passing yards, fewer passing TDs, considerably less INTs, and oddly enough more rushing TDs.
    Even if he’s playing within a ‘system,’ he’s executed it almost perfectly this season. He wasn’t even the reason why they lost their only game this year.
    Don’t see much of competition for MVP award beyond Hurts, Burrow, Allen and Mahomes. No defensive player is in the argument, especially Parsons who’s had some embarrassingly quiet games in their losses.

  10. I’m an Eagles fan and couldn’t be happier with Hurts as the team’s franchise quarterback. It’s been a pleasure to see the way Hurts has grown – not just between last year and this year – but even from week to week.

    But as much as I’d like to see an Eagles player get it for the first time in my lifetime, I think if I’m being honest I’d have to rank him #2 behind Mahomes for right now.

    Still, Hurts seems to be getting better every week while Mahomes cools off and levels off some, so in a week or two I might give you a different opinion.

  12. We don’t know how good the Eagles are because of their easy schedule – mostly weak teams and catching breaks when playing the better teams. And we don’t know how long this will last.

    But Hurts is the real deal. With everything on the line in a game, I’d pick Mahomes, but Hurts as MVP is completely valid.

  13. I hate the eagles but I can’t stand skip bayless so I’m in a real tough spot deciding who I pick in the eagles cowboys fights…hopefully the 49ers knock them both out

  14. With all of the statistics and analysis available these days, there is probably a computer model that could be developed that determines which player in the entire league is the most valuable player to his team. That is, which player’s contribution has meant the most to his team in terms of wins and losses. Maybe none of the current frontrunners for the award are the actual MVPs.

  17. Most in the Dallas area don’t even care about the Cowboys. Many come from elsewhere and those born there care more about high school football. As for Parsons, he is a great player but he over pursues and that can be exploited. Just like Hurts did the last time they played. I guess Dallas will be hoping that Lane Johnson isn’t healthy on Christmas Eve. How lacking in commonsense do you need to be to provide bulletin board material like this?

  18. A clueless Cowboy who will be home by the 2nd week of January. A timeless tradition dating back almost 30 years.

  19. Nothing Parsons says is going to make this rivalry any worse. He’s trying to get in Hurts and the Iggles heads a bit and also defending his QB who is decidedly NOT in the MVP race. There’s really no downside for Parsons here.

    That said, anyone who has watched Jalen Hurts for the last three years can see the marked improvement year-on-year. His leadership was never a question, but in his third year his maturity shows in improved decision-making and his work on mechanics has improved his accuracy. He’s seeing the game better, processing it faster and that’s a big reason why the Iggles are 12-1.

  20. Yeah part is stupid easy schedule. Yep and he is on that part but is he just stupid. That schedule is easy and got the decent teams at the right time for sure.

    Getting the lions early was lucky the eagles would have no kneecaps if they played now

  21. I’m pretty sure the Eagles nor the Cowboys need any extra motivation and neither team is going to play harder just because of a little trash talk beforehand. Hurts is good at football as is Parsons. Nothing to see here.

  23. The Eagles have one, maybe two more chances to make him eat his words. I wouldn’t poke the bear if I where the Cowboys. The Eagles are legit. Half the team has a Natty ring from Bama and are looking to add a SB ring.

