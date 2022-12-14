Mike McDaniel: Certain Dolphins players were pressing, playing outside our scheme

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was not happy watching film of his team’s loss to the Chargers.

“You talk about a frustrating film to watch,” McDaniel said, via the Palm Beach Post. “It was just taking that to the face.”

What frustrated McDaniel most is that he saw players not doing their jobs.

“Part of where we’re at has to do with certain guys possibly pressing, playing outside of the scheme to try to make plays. . . . You don’t do that in 11-on-11 football with any sort of consistency or success,” he said.

McDaniel said those problems were happening up and down the roster.

“It wasn’t one player,” he said. “It wasn’t one position. It wasn’t one side of the ball. So to me that’s very telling of there’s a lot of guys pressing.”

The Dolphins don’t have a lot of time to get those issues fixed: They have a short work week before a Saturday night game in Buffalo that they need to win if they’re going to have any chance of winning the AFC East.