Mike McDaniel: You decide mentally how much you’re going to let the elements affect you

Getty Images

Saturday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bills is still on track to be played in sub-freezing temperatures with snow in Western New York.

There’s no real way for Miami to prepare for the cold precipitation as they practice in South Florida. So, head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that he’s doing “zero monitoring” of the forecasts before the game. And he noted that a big part of how the Dolphins will play in the elements has to do with their attitude.

“You guys live here — how much do you hold your breath on forecasts a week out here? I mean, weather changes,” McDaniel said in his press conference. “I think you expect it to be cold and it can be five feet of snow. You know that the elements are going to be different than what we’re in right now, talking about room temperature. And the biggest thing is, yeah, you do adjust a hair. We won’t be outside. You do what you [can] but you don’t really prepare for it besides mentally deciding if it’s going to matter to you or not.

“I kind of look at it like this: Do the Buffalo Bills players vacation in Buffalo? So, yeah, you get used to it. But it’s a mindset as well. To me, you just decide if you’re going to let it factor in or not and then you adjust as best you can. There’s certain things that become harder when there’s moisture or it hits a certain level of frigidness. But the good news is, there’s not different atmospheres on both sidelines. So, we will be playing the game in the same elements. And as a competitor, man for man for our football team, that’s the objective — is, are you going to let the elements matter more to you than them? It is the same field, the same elements. So, you just decide mentally how much you’re going to let it affect you.”

If the Dolphins lose on Saturday, the Bills will clinch a playoff berth. But the division will still be up for grabs.

Miami needs to bounce back after a pair of West Coast losses. We’ll see how they adapt to the cold this weekend.