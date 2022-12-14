Mike Vrabel: Denico Autry may return to practice on limited basis Wednesday

Getty Images

The Titans have a big West Coast trip this week to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles.

They may have one of their key defensive linemen back for the matchup.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike Vrabel said defensive lineman Denico Autry may do some limited work in practice on Wednesday.

Autry has not played since the team’s Week 11 victory over Green Bay while dealing with a knee injury. Autry leads the Titans with 7.0 sacks. Jeffery Simmons is second on the club with 6.5.

Vrabel also mentioned that receiver Treylon Burks remains in the concussion protocol, as is cornerback Tre Avery.

Tennessee’s injury report will be released later on Wednesday and indicate levels of participation.