Myles Murphy declares for NFL Draft

One of the top defensive ends in the college ranks has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Myles Murphy announced that he will not be joining Clemson in the Orange Bowl as he turns his attention to preparing for his professional career. Murphy is widely projected to be a first round pick next April.

“It really came fast,” Murphy said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “Three years ago today, I was getting ready to head to Clemson. It was a really fast transition. Now there’s a transition to the next level and next chapter of my life. Every big decision that I make, I go back to the family and make it a family and team decision. We all agreed on and thought it was the best decision.”

Murphy had 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble this season. He had 36 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks over three collegiate seasons.

