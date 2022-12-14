On Our Way Home: Chapter Eighteen

Anthony Zych

It wasn’t quite a gesture of reconciliation to U-Sav-Plentee. I just needed some stuff, and I knew I could get it there. So I decided we’d go straight to the local superstore. Yes, I was temporarily suspending my refusal to shop there out of selfishness. I knew it would have everything we had to get in order to finish the tree, from the steel tub to the lights to the ornaments to whatever else we’d throw onto it to whatever we’d choose to stick onto its uppermost branch.

Would I get scattered dirty looks from managers I’d questioned in Sandy Matherson’s case, or in any other lawsuits I’d handled against the corporate behemoth that treated far too many of its employees like bubonic bedbugs? If I would ever manage to avoid that type of reaction, surely it would occur during the final countdown to Christmas.

As far as I knew, Macy knew nothing about my beef with U-Sav-Plentee. As far as I knew, she was generally aware that I help people who have trouble at work. That’s exactly what I believed until I pulled into the parking lot next to the building with the oversized green stripe along the top and the giant sign that had a cascade of neon dollars coming from the letters U, S, and P.

Macy’s glee disappeared when she realized where we’d stopped.

“I thought you sthaid you’d never buy anything from those dickheads.”

“Macy,” I said. “I never said that.”

“But I heard you tell Mommy. You sthaid the you-sthave-plenty is a bunch of dickheads and you’d never buy anything from them.”

“I think you must have been dreaming.”

She became quiet for a few seconds.

“Daddy, what’s a dickhead?”

“It’s not a word young ladies should be saying.”

“But you sthaid it.”

“I’m not a young lady. And I didn’t say it. I think you were dreaming.”

“How would I dream of a word I never heard before?”

Great, I thought. Another lawyer in the family. Maybe the dementia would set in before they got old enough to completely outfox me. For now, I knew how to change the subject.

“I bet they have one of those big bubble gum machines inside. Do you want a gum ball?”

“Yesth! Yesth!” She swung her door open, not looking to see whether other cars were coming. I called for her to wait and scrambled out to grab her.

I remembered the keys, but I forgot my phone.

I reached for her hand. She grasped my palm with her tiny, little fingers. I remembered having the boys reach an age when they refused to do it. I wondered whether I was already in the final months or weeks until Macy decided (or one of her friends told her) she was too old to hold her father’s hand. I squeezed tight at the thought of what would be happening, sooner or later.

“Ouch, Daddy,” she said as we walked toward the doors. Just outside, a skinny, ratty looking man stood by the Salvation Army kettle, ringing a bell with disinterest. He wore a cheap Santa hat and white beard he’d yanked all the way down to the bottom of his chin.

Something about the guy looked familiar. He caught me staring at him. He made a face. It wasn’t festive. I kept going without a word or a nod.

Once inside, a greeter rolled a cart in our direction. Macy wanted to ride inside it. I said she couldn’t. She didn’t push back, for a change. Too bad this whole naughty-and-nice thing didn’t hover over them all year long.

It then became wild-goose-chase time. I hadn’t entered a U-Sav-Plentee in years. If I ever knew the store’s layout, I’d long since forgotten it. I could see in the distance to our left an area that screamed out Christmas. I decided to find the steel tub first, since none of the other things mattered if we couldn’t get the tree to stand up straight.

I wanted to find the steel tubs by myself, because I always wanted to find things by myself. But also because I didn’t want to talk to any of the employees, to bump into someone I knew from one of my cases.

There was a chance I wouldn’t remember them. They definitely would remember me. And I didn’t want to risk the kind of conversation that might prompt Macy to blurt out, “Daddy, is thisth one of the dickheads?”

Macy didn’t ask questions or complain while I rolled the cart aimlessly, peering down aisles with more people crowded into them than I’d expected to see. Then again, low-low-low prices never sleep. We found the hardware section. I felt hopeful that, if we were hunting Easter eggs, someone would be saying I was getting warmer.

I turned down one of the aisles. Macy looked at the racks.

“Daddy, I think we have a hammer at home.”

“We do, Honey. I’m looking for something to put the tree in. Remember, it has that bulb on it?”

“Oh yesth,” she said. “And we will plant it after Christhtmasth. Daddy, will the ground be too cold for planting?”

I smiled at that one. She was smart. Smarter than I was at that age. I flinched at a vision of practicing law with her someday. Someday might only be twenty years away. Given how fast the past two decades had flown by, I could blink my eyes and we’d be collaborating on how to force those dickheads at U-Sav-Plentee to do right by one of our clients.

“Why are you sthmiling, Daddy?”

“I was just thinking of something, Macy.”

“Sthomething funny?”

“Yes, Honey. Something funny.”

“I like funny things. They’re stho, well, funny.” She punctuated her profound thought with a shrug, a signature movement of her shoulders that would probably never change, no matter how old she was.

It made me happy. It made me sad.

I turned back to the quest for a steel tub. I noticed what seemed to be a collection of them up ahead, in the next aisle. I started pushing the cart a little faster.

“Daddy, I sthee them.”

“Yes, Honey, the steel tubs are right up there.”

“Not that,” she said. “Over there.”

I looked at her face. She was turned to the right, her thick glasses showing me the way. I followed the path. I felt my eyes widen.

She did indeed see them, again. Both of them. Roughly thirty feet away from us.

The old man, same black fedora on his head and same brown overcoat covering most of his body, pushing a cart in little spurts. Like ours, it was empty. His wife inched along next to him. They both seemed so small. I wondered whether they could see over the top of the handle.

“Hi!” Macy said, calling out to them. “Hi!”

They didn’t react to her voice. They kept moving, feet barely coming off the ground, if at all. They seemed to be talking about something. Almost bickering, the way couples who have been together for decades often do.

“Hello,” I said. They heard me, but they didn’t seem to be startled, at all. They both turned, smiles instantly brightening faces that radiated through the wrinkles and the loosened flesh. They watched and waited for us to get closer to them.

“I wondered when you’d get here,” the old man said.

“You never said that,” his wife said.

“I don’t say out loud every single thing I’m thinking,” he said without turning to her. “Unlike one of us.”

She rolled her eyes at him, and I laughed a little bit. Macy broke free from me and rushed over toward them. She was almost as tall as the woman.

“Hi,” she said to them. “I’m Macthy.”

“We know who you are,” the woman said. “You are so beautiful.”

The filter between my brain and my mouth failed to catch my next thought.

“How do you know who she is?”

“We saw her when you were buying your tree,” the woman said, a matter-of-fact tone that might as well have included the word dumbass on the back end. “She waved to me. I waved to her.”

“How do you know her name?”

“She just told us,” the old man said. “Do you need to get your ears checked, too?”

“We’re getting a sthteel tub for our tree,” Macy said. “It has a bulb stho that we can plant it in the ground after Christhtmasth. But it doesn’t sthtand up too good. We have to put it insthide a sthteel tub.”

“I bet it will be beautiful,” the woman said to her. “Maybe even almost as beautiful as you.”

“Will you come sthee it when it’sth ready?” Macy said to them. “Daddy sthaid you were at our housthe.”

“You told her we were there?” the old man said to me.

“I didn’t know it was a secret.”

“Not a secret,” he said. “It’s something. But I suppose it’s not a secret.”

“Are you Christhtmasth shopping?”

“Oh, Honey, our Christmas shopping is finished.”

“Are you getting food for Christhtmasth dinner?”

“No, we don’t need any food,” she said.

“Well, why do you have a cart then?”

The old man smiled at her.

“They gave it to us when we came in.”

That both satisfied and amused Macy. She laughed. It made both of them smile more broadly than ever.

“You’ve done pretty well,” the old man said to me.

I jerked my head a bit, dumbfounded by the remark.

“Thanks,” I said.

“Other than that pathetic car of yours, that is.”

“It’sth a Sthubaru,” Macy said. “I’m not old enough to sthit in the front stheat yet.”

“You make her sit in the back?” the old man said. “Like a dog or something?”

“Well, you know. The air bags are in the front.”

“Air bags?” the old man said.

“He’s being simple,” the woman said. “Our car doesn’t have them.”

“Your car is sthooooo huge,” Macy said.

“We’ll have to take you for a ride,” the old man said. “I’ll let you sit up front.”

“Can I, Daddy? Can I ride up front in their huge car?”

“Not right now, Macy. We have shopping to do.”

“Later then? Can I ride up front in their huge car later?”

“Maybe,” I said.

She shook her head before confiding in her new allies.

“Maybe means no,” she told them.

“Maybe means maybe, Macy,” I said.

“So can they come sthee our Christhtmasth tree?”

She had boxed me into a corner with that one, knowing I wouldn’t play the maybe card twice in a row.

“Sure,” I told her. “If they want to. If they can.”

“Why couldn’t we?” the old man said.

“You told me you’re on your way home.”

“We are,” he said.

“So that means. . . ?”

“It means we’d love to see your tree,” his wife said. “When should we come?”

“How about Christhmasth dinner?” Macy said to them. “Come to our house for Christmasth dinner.”

“Macy, I don’t—”

“We’d love to,” the old man said, and his wife nodded as he spoke, still beaming at Macy.

That’s when I heard another voice, from my left. Away from our conversation.

“Is there anything I can help you find?”

I turned. Standing there in a green U-Sav-Plentee vest stretched apart by a midsection that screamed out for the next larger size was a man with a face I instantly recognized. The name tag spelled out DUSTIN in thick, capital letters.

He was one of the assistant managers I’d grilled for ninety minutes just a few days earlier about the rules Sandy Matherson supposedly had broken before she was fired. He had a joyless expression on his face. Flat, dull. Not openly hostile, but I could sense that he knew who I was, and that he wanted to politely ask me to get the hell out of his store.

“We’re fine,” I said.

“I thought you may need help, since you’ve been standing here for a while.”

“We were having a conversation,” I said to him.

He looked at Macy, then he looked back at me.

“A conversation? That’s a strange way to describe talking to a little girl.”

“Not with her,” I said, and when I turned back to gesture toward the old man and his wife they were gone. “They were just here.”

“They who?” all-caps Dustin said to me, brow furrowed and expression melting from neutral to skeptical.

“I told you they leave fastht, Daddy.”