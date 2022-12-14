Patrick Mahomes has right hand injury but had a full practice Wednesday

Posted by Charean Williams on December 14, 2022, 5:41 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on the practice report with a right hand injury.

It is a new injury, but Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Mahomes was on the practice report last week with a foot injury but had full participation all week.

His 889 snaps are 99 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season.

The Chiefs listed 12 players on their practice report, but only two didn’t have a full practice.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and safety Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring) were limited.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), linebacker Nick Bolton (groin), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf) and safety Justin Reid (shoulder) were among the team’s other players who were full participants.

