Report: Commanders sale process moves forward

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2022, 3:39 PM EST
The owners have gathered for the first time since Commanders ownership issued a vague statement expressing an intention to potentially sell the team. The process reportedly will be moving forward, soon.

According to the Washington Post, Bank of America Bank of America will soon distribute “what amounts to a prospectus for the team to qualified potential buyers who agree to the confidentiality provisions.”

The news comes six weeks after the Daniel and Tanya Snyder issued their stunning announcement, especially since the official position from ownership prior to that moment was that they would not sell the team.

It’s unclear how long it will take to complete a sale. In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that, ideally, the transaction would be concluded by March 2023. Glazer also reported that the magic number to buy the entire franchise is $7 billion.

The Post also reports, citing four unnamed sources, that a full sale of the team is expected.

Like many, we’ll believe it when we see it.

  4. no he shouldn’t be bullied into selling. he bought the team with the money he made. he didn’t inherit his money or the team like so many of these other so-called owners. he should be free to do as he pleases without outside pressue.

  5. Merry Christmas to all of us Washington fans! I hope the new owner has the class to change the stupid name! I know we can’t go back to the Redskins, but we can do WAY better than this!

  6. All I want for Christmas is a new owner. Santa, I’ve been very good this year so please make it happen! #TakeCommand

  7. As someone near the DC area, I can confirm there will be a Super Bowl-esque parade IF this happens. But again, I’ll believe it when it happens

  11. Ironic they are actually a decent team finally. $7 B for that? Really? Is DC really that good of a market vs. others?

  15. Snyder bought the Redskins in ’99 for $800Mil, and 24 years later will get over 7Bil for it. Great return, great businessman, regardless of your thoughts on his ownership behavior.

