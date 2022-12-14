Report: Commanders sale process moves forward

Getty Images

The owners have gathered for the first time since Commanders ownership issued a vague statement expressing an intention to potentially sell the team. The process reportedly will be moving forward, soon.

According to the Washington Post, Bank of America Bank of America will soon distribute “what amounts to a prospectus for the team to qualified potential buyers who agree to the confidentiality provisions.”

The news comes six weeks after the Daniel and Tanya Snyder issued their stunning announcement, especially since the official position from ownership prior to that moment was that they would not sell the team.

It’s unclear how long it will take to complete a sale. In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that, ideally, the transaction would be concluded by March 2023. Glazer also reported that the magic number to buy the entire franchise is $7 billion.

The Post also reports, citing four unnamed sources, that a full sale of the team is expected.

Like many, we’ll believe it when we see it.