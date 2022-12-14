Saints claim Eno Benjamin on waivers

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 14, 2022, 4:53 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Eno Benjamin has his third team of the season.

Benjamin, the running back who was waived by the Cardinals after Week 11, claimed by the Texans, and then waived by the Texans yesterday, has now been claimed by the Saints, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Benjamin has shown flashes of playmaking talent, getting cut twice in the last month doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. Still, the Saints could use some spice on offense and figure he’s worth a look for the final four weeks of the season.

Benjamin’s best game this season came against his new team, when he carried 12 times for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ Week Seven win over the Saints.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.