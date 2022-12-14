Todd Bowles: Buccaneers’ confidence isn’t shaken by blowout loss to 49ers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers lost badly to the 49ers, 35-7. Losses like that can shake a team’s confidence, and perhaps even break a team’s spirit.

On Wednesday, coach Todd Bowles disputed that the 28-point margin rattled the team.

“No, it’s easier to get over it, actually,” Bowles said. “You get blown out, it’s easier to get over as opposed to losing close ones. We still have our 24-hour rule, we still have the division ahead of us. We know we have to play better and that’s ahead of us — we’re focusing on that.”

Fans will say it’s better to be blown out than to lose a close game in heartbreaking fashion. For players, games like that tell them that they just don’t stack up with the best teams in their conference. That there’s no real benefit in getting to the playoffs, if an ass-kicking like that is waiting for them.

That’s the real challenge for the Buccaneers. To forget about the score, focus on the next four games, get to the playoffs, and take solace in the fact that quarterback Tom Brady has 47 postseason games under his belt.