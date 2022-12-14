Troy Vincent on fake injury fines: Everyone will be held accountable

Getty Images

The NFL accuses Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan of faking an injury in a Week 13 game against the Bucs. Jordan said he felt “low-key slandered” by the league, insisting he had a mid-foot sprain.

He and the Saints are appealing $550,000 in fines for faking injuries to disrupt play. Jordan’s fine was $50,000.

NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked about the Saints’ contention that the league didn’t properly investigate the situation.

“In this particular case, and that case is still open, we haven’t heard that case yet so we don’t want to get into any details because I want to be fair to the club. I want to be fair to the player and the coach in this situation,” Vincent said Wednesday at the owners meetings in Irving, Texas. “That wasn’t the first. You start with video. You start it. You’re watching the flow of the game. Player goes down. We try not to speculate, and that’s why we have a hearing process. Allow the player and the club to explain. But in this particular case, we made it very clear back in March, and throughout the offseason, everyone will be held accountable. That’s the club, that’s the head coach, because the head coach is responsible for his coaches, the position coaches and the player.”

The NFL has fined five teams for faking injuries this season. It came after discussion during the league meetings in March, a reminder during training camp and a warning in a Dec. 2 memo.

“We have a handful that are still open,” Vincent said. “There’s a hearing date that has been scheduled. So I don’t want to get any real details. But we monitor those things and always open and being fully transparent, whether it’s the club or player, about what actually took place. All I ask is that they be transparent, not insult my intelligence as I’m watching the video.”