Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell: Defense with “work through” recent struggles

Getty Images

The Vikings are 10-3. That’s good. Their defense is not.

Despite having a knack (in most close games) to make a big play in a big spot, the Minnesota defense has yielded points and yards in significant chunks. For five straight games, the opposing offense has gained more than 400 yards, a franchise record. And the Vikings have allowed more points than they have scored; it’s the first time in league history that a 10-3 team has had that distinction.

The situation has resulted in intense scrutiny of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He met with reporters on Wednesday regarding the struggles of the Purple People Abstainers.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Donatell said that the team with “work through this,” and that “our guys are engaged” about what needs to be done.

Earlier this week, head coach Kevin O’Connell said that he’s not considering making a change at defensive play caller.

Still, the Vikings are last in total defense. They haven’t finished a season with that distinction since the 3-13 disaster of 1984.

“I don’t feel good about it,” Donatell said.

He feels good about the team’s four-man rush, especially with Za'Darius Smith getting healthier.

For now, the defense doesn’t need to be great. To win in the playoffs, however, the Minnesota defense will have to be a lot better than it’s been.