Vikings sign Kalon Barnes off Dolphins practice squad

The Vikings have lost a couple of cornerbacks to injuries in recent weeks, so they’ve made a move to add a healthy body to the group this week.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings have signed rookie Kalon Barnes to their active roster. Barnes had been on the Dolphins practice squad.

Barnes was a Panthers seventh-round pick this year and he signed with the Dolphins after being cut by Carolina at the end of the summer. Barnes has not played in any games this season, but he did open eyes at the Scouting Combine earlier this year when he ran a 4.23 40-yard dash.

The Vikings have placed cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Akayleb Evans on injured reserve in the last couple of weeks. They got Cam Dantzler back from injured reserve last week and Barnes gives them another piece to use against the Colts this weekend and in future games to come.

7 responses to “Vikings sign Kalon Barnes off Dolphins practice squad

  1. “Can you play 15 yards off the receiver and turn the opposite way when he breaks?”

    “Yes.”

    “You’re hired!”

  2. pryrates2023
    LOL. Sad but true. With the scheme that Donatell uses, if you can play 15 yards off the receiver and then come up after the receiver gets the first down and about 5 more, you can play.

    The Vikes will be PROMPTLY dismissed from the playoffs unless they figure out some way to get pressure on the QB or continue to get luck breaks by turning the ball over once the other team is in the Red zone.

  3. pryrates2023 says:
    December 14, 2022 at 10:30 am
    “Can you play 15 yards off the receiver and turn the opposite way when he breaks?”

    “Yes.”

    “You’re hired!”
    ———————————-

    Yeah like shut down corners are out there this time of year….lol

  4. pryrates2023 says:
    December 14, 2022 at 10:30 am
    “Can you play 15 yards off the receiver and turn the opposite way when he breaks?”

    “Yes.”

    “You’re hired!”

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Now that’s that’s funny. I don’t care who ya are.

  5. All kinds of possibilities here.

    He could be nothing more than a warm body.

    He could be serviceable.

    He could be good.

    He could be very good.

    He could be elite.

    Only time will tell.

  6. The Vikings could have Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson playing corner and it wouldn’t make a difference. Donatell keeps the corners at least 7 yards from the receiver and any time they blitz or get pressure the QB just dumps off a quick pass and the receiver picks up an easy first down. Vikings won’t make it out of the first round with Donatell.

  7. The Vikings got off to a great start this year. Over the last month, they’re playing .500 football, and have been outscored by 36 points over that same stretch.

    I like teams that don’t go limp down the stretch.

