Vikings sign Kalon Barnes off Dolphins practice squad

The Vikings have lost a couple of cornerbacks to injuries in recent weeks, so they’ve made a move to add a healthy body to the group this week.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings have signed rookie Kalon Barnes to their active roster. Barnes had been on the Dolphins practice squad.

Barnes was a Panthers seventh-round pick this year and he signed with the Dolphins after being cut by Carolina at the end of the summer. Barnes has not played in any games this season, but he did open eyes at the Scouting Combine earlier this year when he ran a 4.23 40-yard dash.

The Vikings have placed cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Akayleb Evans on injured reserve in the last couple of weeks. They got Cam Dantzler back from injured reserve last week and Barnes gives them another piece to use against the Colts this weekend and in future games to come.