Will Odell Beckham Jr. wait until after the season to sign with a team?

The clock has quite possibly struck midnight on OBJ’s second annual in-season free-agency tour.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, “several NFL teams” believe receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is “leaning toward” sitting out the remainder of the season and “gearing up for free agency in March.” One unnamed executive declared that Beckham will “be the prize” of the free-agency receiver class.

It’s important to remember that Beckham will have a head start on free agency, that he won’t have to wait until March. Because he’s currently not under contract, he can sign with any team, at any time. If he waits until free agency officially opens, he’ll be caught in the broader cluster of rapid-fire decisions as teams burn through their budgets on a variety of players, all at once.

Of course, Beckham may not sign in February or in March, if he doesn’t get the contract he wants. That seems to be the common denominator between his effort to sign during the 2022 season and his apparent decision to wait until the 2023 offseason.

He wants more than anyone will pay. And who is going to pay much of anything without proof that he can still perform at a high level?

He has twice torn the same ACL. He’s 30. If he’s still in his “prime,” he’s in the back end of it. What can he do to justify the investment he’ll command?

Again, he may have to sign a one-year deal, prove he can play, and then hope to cash in. Which could result in Beckham waiting and waiting and waiting some more, for someone to give him something closer to what he wants.

Then, perhaps he’ll wait until the season begins to unfold to sign with a contender, play part of the season, and end up laying the foundation for the contract that he’ll have a very hard time getting unless and until he plays.

His best hope for a multi-year deal could come in the form of a contract from a team that pays a modest amount in 2023 with a major commitment that vests in March of 2024. That team would either be happy with what it sees in 2023 and keep him, or it would cut him after a single season, making him a free agent all over again.