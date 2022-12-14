Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen underwent hand surgery Wednesday, coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

“He’ll be out this week,” Kingsbury added.

Kingsbury expressed uncertainty about whether Allen will return this season.

Allen injured his hand in the third quarter of the team’s 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football. He played 32 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

In 13 games this season, he has career highs in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (10), passes defensed (8) and quarterback hits (19).

Allen, 25, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.