Zach Wilson: I definitely believe I’m still the Jets’ future

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 14, 2022, 3:43 PM EST
Chicago Bears v New York Jets
Getty Images

A year and a half after he was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is a backup to Mike White. But Wilson still believes he’s the Jets’ franchise quarterback.

Asked today if he still thinks he’s the Jets’ future, Wilson said, “Yeah, I definitely believe in myself.”

Wilson continued that his confidence hasn’t been shaken by his benching.

“Of course I have all the confidence in the world. I think that’s how it should be. But you’ve got to be able to prove that,” Wilson said.

So when will Wilson get a chance to prove what he can do? It seems unlikely that it will happen this season unless White gets hurt, but Wilson said today that he’s hoping to play again this season.

“I hope so, but that’s not up to me,” Wilson said.

It’s up to Robert Saleh, the head coach who today promoted Wilson from No. 3 quarterback to No. 2. Perhaps some day Saleh will make Wilson No. 1 again, but Wilson hasn’t given anyone else any reason to believe he’s the Jets’ future.

19 responses to “Zach Wilson: I definitely believe I’m still the Jets’ future

  4. It doesn’t take very long for someone to look at him, and his short career, and come to the assessment that he doesn’t have the physical, or mental ability to play in the league

  6. All you need nowadays is one good drive on national TV and people will convince themselves that you are good. Ask Baker Mayfield.

    Me as a Patriots fan: I definitely hope so!

  10. I can see this guy turning up on one of those housewives reality shows in the not-so-distant future.

  11. It must be a humbling experience to be the center of attention since you were 12 and then suddenly be riding the bench.

    Entering the NFL is a brand new beginning. It requires so much improvement from that point for any player before they can be great in the league. The guys that aren’t hungry are out of the league quickly regardless of their draft status.

  19. I like the confidence, but I’d check with your teammates first cause they seem pretty excited to have Mike white.

