Zach Wilson moves up to No. 2 QB; Mike White will be limited Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 14, 2022, 10:44 AM EST
Chicago Bears v New York Jets
Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh offered a couple of updates on the team’s quarterbacks during his Wednesday press conference.

Saleh said that Mike White will be limited in practice as the team begins their on-field preparations for the Lions. White injured his ribs during last Sunday’s loss to the Bills, but returned to the game and Saleh said the team is planning for him to get the start this weekend.

If he can’t go, Zach Wilson will be back in the starting lineup. Wilson was demoted to the No. 3 job when he was benched last month, but Saleh said he has moved past Joe Flacco into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart this week.

Flacco lost a fumble and went 1-of-3 for one yard in his brief relief stint last Sunday. Saleh cited Wilson’s practice improvement as the reason for the move, but Flacco’s performance likely did little to convince the Jets that he’s the best option should anything force White out of the game again this week.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Zach Wilson moves up to No. 2 QB; Mike White will be limited Wednesday

  1. This team is still hilarious to follow. Wilson may go down as the biggest QB bust since Jamarcus Russell and Ryan Leaf.

  3. Flacco, aside from being unable to move, missed a wide open Conklin last week.

    This Hilarious Team should be 8-5 were it not for the Zebras robbing them of a Pick 6 against what should be the 6-7 Patsies

  4. When the Jets draft Caleb Williams with the #1 pick in 2024, he should stay at USC for $xxMillion NIL deal

  5. Jets are riding their defense. Quinnen Williams’ status is at least as important as the White/Wilson soap opera.

  6. “Wilson may go down as the biggest QB bust since Jamarcus Russell and Ryan Leaf.”

    Come on now. Wilson is bad, but Russell and Leaf are next-level, legendary busts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.