Zach Wilson moves up to No. 2 QB; Mike White will be limited Wednesday

Jets head coach Robert Saleh offered a couple of updates on the team’s quarterbacks during his Wednesday press conference.

Saleh said that Mike White will be limited in practice as the team begins their on-field preparations for the Lions. White injured his ribs during last Sunday’s loss to the Bills, but returned to the game and Saleh said the team is planning for him to get the start this weekend.

If he can’t go, Zach Wilson will be back in the starting lineup. Wilson was demoted to the No. 3 job when he was benched last month, but Saleh said he has moved past Joe Flacco into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart this week.

Flacco lost a fumble and went 1-of-3 for one yard in his brief relief stint last Sunday. Saleh cited Wilson’s practice improvement as the reason for the move, but Flacco’s performance likely did little to convince the Jets that he’s the best option should anything force White out of the game again this week.