49ers place Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve, promote two for Thursday Night Football

Posted by Charean Williams on December 15, 2022, 4:30 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers placed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Ridgeway strained a pectoral muscle in Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The 49ers, though, have only two short-term injured reserve designations left, meaning the season is over for Javon Kinlaw, Elijah Mitchell or Ridgeway.

Ridgeway played 265 snaps over the past 10 weeks and 284 in 12 games this season. He has 28 tackles and one sack.

The 49ers signed defensive lineman Akeem Spence to the active roster from the practice squad. Spence has six tackles in five games.

The team also elevated cornerback Janoris Jenkins and receiver Willie Snead IV to the active roster from their practice squad for tonight’s game against the Seahawks.

