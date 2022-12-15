Aidan Hutchinson, Michael Brockers, Mike Hughes miss practice with an illness

Getty Images

The Lions had three new additions to their practice report Thursday.

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and cornerback Mike Hughes did not practice because of an illness.

Offensive guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) remained out of practice, and fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle) was downgraded to out after a limited practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Will Harris (hip) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) again were limited.

Offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) and safety C.J. Moore (shoulder) returned to full participation after being limited a day earlier.

Running back D'Andre Swift is not on the Lions’ injury report this week.