Amari Cooper set to play, David Bell listed as questionable

Getty Images

The only Browns player with an injury designation for Saturday’s game against the Ravens is a wide receiver, but it is not Amari Cooper.

Cooper has been dealing with a hip injury, but practiced on Thursday and is set to play after avoiding any injury label.

“He’s going to go,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “Again, it’s one of those things you have to get to Saturday and see how he is feeling. I know he’s going to be battling through it, but he looked good out there today.”

David Bell is listed as questionable with toe and thumb injuries. Stefanski said that “we’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours” before making a call about his status for the matchup of AFC North teams.