Brandon Staley on Joey Bosa returning: We’ll let you know as soon as possible

Getty Images

The Chargers have not had defensive end Joey Bosa in the lineup since the third week of the regular season and there’s still no timetable in place for a return to action.

Bosa had groin surgery and head coach Brandon Staley said on Monday that Bosa’s workouts are “going better in terms of opening up that window that’s still kind of in motion.” On Wednesday, however, Staley said there’s “no update” when asked if Bosa might be able to return sooner rather than later.

“It’s possible, but we’ll let you know. We’ll let you know as soon as possible,” Staley said, via Elliott Teaford of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Getting Bosa back for the final weeks of the regular season would be a plus for the Chargers’ push for a playoff spot, but it’s pretty clear that it’s nothing that the Chargers can count on.