Brock Purdy finishes first quarter 9-for-9 as 49ers lead 7-0

Getty Images

Everyone wanted to see how Brock Purdy performs at one of the most hostile environments in the NFL. He so far appears unfazed.

Purdy completed all nine of his attempts in the first quarter, throwing for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers took a 7-0 lead on his 28-yard touchdown throw to George Kittle.

San Francisco dominated the first quarter, outgaining Seattle 108 to 2.

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 35 yards on six carries and caught five passes for 32 yards. Kittle has two receptions for 30 yards.

Talanoa Hufanga has the only sack for the 49ers, but they have two tackles for loss.

Geno Smith went 3-for-7 for 7 yards in the first quarter.