Cole Beasley happy he and Bills could resolve issues

Wide receiver Cole Beasley’s first stint with the Bills ended with acrimony in March, which made it a surprise to see his sign with the team’s practice squad this week.

Beasley requested a trade in March and was granted permission to look for one before being released when no deal materialized. That came after Beasley was outspoken about not getting the COVID vaccine, missed time because he was unvaccinated, and received multiple fines for violating the league’s COVID protocols.

On Wednesday, Beasley said he “didn’t handle everything how I wanted to and a lot of that was a big reason I wanted to come back as well.” He also said he appreciated his conversations with General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott that served to settle any remaining issues with the club.

“The last two years were difficult on everybody,” Beasley said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “I don’t really want to go into all of the things we talked about, me and Brandon and coach McDermott, but there needed to be some conversations there that we needed to have. I’m just happy that we all could that as men and talk about it and resolve issues.”

Beane said the team never saw Beasley as a “malicious person” and said it “was just his way of communicating” that led to previous issues. He feels confident all involved are on the “same page” as they start the second round of their relationship.