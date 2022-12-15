Colts rule out Kenny Moore, Mike Strachan

Getty Images

The Colts ruled out cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Strachan (concussion) for Saturday’s game against the Vikings.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced those designations during his news conference Thursday.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson (illness) did not practice for the third consecutive day, but Saturday said they will wait and see if he can play. The Colts listed Facyson as doubtful.

Moore has 65 tackles, one sack and four pass breakups in 12 games this season.

Strachan has three catches for 59 yards in 10 games, playing 124 snaps.