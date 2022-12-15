Dan Campbell: Sauce Gardner pretty dang good; Lions comfortable with draft direction

Getty Images

With the second pick in this year’s draft, the Lions had a choice of every player who wasn’t Travon Walker and that included a couple of top prospects with local ties.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson starred at Michigan and cornerback Sauce Gardner grew up in Detroit before a stellar career of his own at Cincinnati. The Lions ultimately chose Hutchinson and Gardner went to the Jets at No. 4.

The two teams will meet at MetLife Stadium this Sunday and head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Gardner on Wednesday. A scheduled predraft visit with the corner was scrapped due to travel issues and Campbell said discussions never “went there” when it came to drafting Gardner because the Lions were “comfortable” going in Hutchinson’s direction.

That did not stop Campbell from showering Gardner with praise ahead of this weekend.

“He’s a heck of a football player,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And we loved his length, we thought he was pretty smart and pretty crafty. He was aggressive, runs pretty good. Obviously, had a — his resume in college covering pretty good receivers was, it was about as good as you can get. But he fits perfect that defense. I mean, he’d fit perfect in just about any defense. But he’s really grown. He’s really grown. He’s become a pretty dang good corner out there.”

The Lions and Jets both have every reason to be thrilled with the players they chose at the top of the 2022 draft as both Hutchinson and Gardner have played big roles in sending their teams in a more positive direction during their rookie seasons. While the big picture is a success, only one of them is likely to come out of Sunday’s game with a smile on their face and a stronger position in the final weeks of the playoff race.