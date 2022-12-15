Danielle Hunter questionable, Harrison Smith set to play for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings are set to have safety Harrison Smith back in the lineup on Saturday, but a few other members of the defense are uncertain to play against the Colts.

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter is at the top of that list. Hunter has been limited in practice the last two days with a neck injury and he is listed as questionable for this weekend.

Hunter missed all of 2020 with a neck injury and returned for seven games last season before tearing his pectoral. Hunter has 50 tackles and seven sacks this season.

Cornerback Cam Dantzler (illness) returned to practice after missing two days. He is listed as questionable along with defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (back), linebacker Patrick Jones (illness), and center Garrett Bradbury (back).