Derek Carr: I don’t think about my future during the season

Posted by Josh Alper on December 15, 2022, 10:36 AM EST
NFL: DEC 08 Raiders at Rams
Getty Images

The Raiders are currently on track to miss the playoffs for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and that has led to some thoughts about what the future will hold in terms of roster changes.

One spot that’s always in the spotlight is quarterback and the Raiders have a call to make about moving forward with Derek Carr. If the Raiders decide to part ways with him shortly after the end of the Super Bowl, they will save more than $29 million of his nearly $35 million cap hit and that flexibility will be something they have to weigh against the uncertainty of who would be their quarterback if Carr does move on.

Carr said on Wednesday that where he’ll be during the 2023 season isn’t something that is weighing on his mind as the team moves into the final four weeks of the regular season.

“To be honest, during the season I don’t,” Carr said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve always tried my best to — as I’ve gotten older in my career — just eliminate all of those things. . . . Whenever you have a bad stretch of games or a losing stretch of games or anything like that, that stuff’s going to happen. And so, for me, I don’t. I should’ve been traded for eight years now, you know? It is what it is. We have passionate fans; they’re passionate people that they just want to see us win. And so, when we don’t, obviously they get mad. And they think, ‘Oh, then we got to fix something,’ and stuff like that.”

It’s been an uneven season for Carr that looks a lot like several other seasons he’s had during his nine years with the team. The Raiders will have to decide if they want to remain on that track or take a shot at something that’s a little less rocky behind door No. 2.

16 responses to “Derek Carr: I don’t think about my future during the season

  1. The Las Vegas Raiders always look pretty decent and good to go on paper each preseason,but then grossly underachieves as the regular season progresses. And Derek Carr is their king underachiever,where it trickles down to the rest of the team. Carr hasn’t quite been the same since that fibula spiral fracture during the ‘16 season.

  2. You could trade for Mahomes and not win. They need to fix the defense first and foremost. Been about 20 years since we had a top 10 defense…coincidentally they haven’t had a legitimate shot at a Championship in about 20 years.

  4. This has been a tough season to judge, another new coaching staff with another new system after letting a coach go that led them to the playoffs against all odds the season before, a coach that the team played hard for and loved. Throw in the injuries to Waller, Renfroe and others, makeshift O-line and there always leaky defense. On top of that none of the starters played much if at all during pre-season other than Jacobs, so they were learning the system during games that count rather than in exhibitions. Hopefully, these last 4 games Waller and Renfroe will be back and we can get a clearer picture of what the team can look like. Hate rebuilds…

    _______________

    Stop making excuses, Derek Carr has always been bad. It was a huge miss and the Raiders problems go way deeper than Derek Carr.

  8. Raiders defense during Carr’s tenure has been consistently in the bottom 5 and given up more ppg than any QB has ever dealt with in the history of the NFL. This along with the coaching carousel makes it difficult to consistently win. The 12 years before Carr arrived were dreadful. Carr gives this team a chance to win if they can ever fix the defense. He may not ever be a top-5 QB but he’s solidly top-10 in my book. QBs like Stafford, Ryan, Goff, Jimmy G and others who are on par with Carr (Stafford) or not as good (the rest) have gone to Super Bowls in recent years. It’s a team sport though and fielding a bottom 5 defense year after year ain’t the quarterback’s fault.

  9. When he had a great offensive line in 2016 he was up for MVP consideration. Carr is a classic pocket passer and needs protection. No matter who you are every QB needs a solid line.to be the most effective. The organization has failed him year in and year out. Gruden traded his all pro center and pro bowl guard. This current regime has done him no favors. Raider fans like me were screaming for them to invest in the O-line this offseason, and they did two things: Jack and Squat. They had money to do something and did nothing. Great organizations make it happen and they did nothing. Look at Carr’s comebacks since 14, he’s as good as anyone, and that has been with mostly crappy offensive lines. He deserves empathy, not hate.

  10. Indeed, Raider fans were living in Fantasyland when LV got Adams from Green Bay. Remember how he and Carr were going to light everything up?

  11. This is not on Derek hes had 6-7 different regimes since he was drafted.He is a really good QB top 15 in the league for sure. I hope that they do resign him to a deal we need to fix the defense. Same thing every year, lots of promise but stupid penalties and bottom of the league in defense will lose you games every time. Look at last week you CANNOT play prevent and let them go 98 yards with zero timeouts>

  12. Fine, get rid of him, but be sure you don’t get worse at that position. How did “improving” at quarterback work this year for Indy, Washington and Denver?

  13. Why would anyone stand up for a QB that has cost them games and continued to fail for 8 years? Derek Carr is a 3rd string QB at best.

  14. If they get rid of Carr, who do you think is going to take over that will make a bigger impact? We will have a new QB, the defense will still suck, and then you will blame the QB again. Penalties and play calling have killed some of their games, not necessarily Carr. I agree with those who say he is a mid tier QB who just needs a good defense and some better play calling.
    Brady is supposedly the GOAT and he is on a crappy 6-7 team, 1 game better than the Raiders. Why aren’t the Bucs 10-3 if the QB is the only position that matters?

  15. I don’t think there is a better option in free agency or the likely trade market. Draft well and see what happens.

    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

    Well they sort of are. Have you seen Adam’s stats this season?

