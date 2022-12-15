Derek Carr: I don’t think about my future during the season

Getty Images

The Raiders are currently on track to miss the playoffs for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and that has led to some thoughts about what the future will hold in terms of roster changes.

One spot that’s always in the spotlight is quarterback and the Raiders have a call to make about moving forward with Derek Carr. If the Raiders decide to part ways with him shortly after the end of the Super Bowl, they will save more than $29 million of his nearly $35 million cap hit and that flexibility will be something they have to weigh against the uncertainty of who would be their quarterback if Carr does move on.

Carr said on Wednesday that where he’ll be during the 2023 season isn’t something that is weighing on his mind as the team moves into the final four weeks of the regular season.

“To be honest, during the season I don’t,” Carr said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve always tried my best to — as I’ve gotten older in my career — just eliminate all of those things. . . . Whenever you have a bad stretch of games or a losing stretch of games or anything like that, that stuff’s going to happen. And so, for me, I don’t. I should’ve been traded for eight years now, you know? It is what it is. We have passionate fans; they’re passionate people that they just want to see us win. And so, when we don’t, obviously they get mad. And they think, ‘Oh, then we got to fix something,’ and stuff like that.”

It’s been an uneven season for Carr that looks a lot like several other seasons he’s had during his nine years with the team. The Raiders will have to decide if they want to remain on that track or take a shot at something that’s a little less rocky behind door No. 2.