Desmond Ridder: I’m prepared for this, Falcons didn’t baby me

Getty Images

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has never taken a snap in a regular season game, but that will change this Sunday.

Ridder will start against the Saints this weekend and there will be plenty of people curious to see how he’ll do after observing for the last 13 weeks. The third-round pick made it clear that he has no doubt that the team’s process has left him feeling “fully prepared, fully ready now.”

“I’m prepared for this,” Ridder said, via the team’s website. “This is what they’ve been preparing me for. They didn’t want to baby me. . . . It means going about the game plan how a 12-year vet, an eight-year vet, whatever it may be, would. Not putting on a wristband — making me memorize every single play call, all the ins and outs, all the checks, all the cadence, just taking it like I’ve been in the league for eight years.”

Quarterbacks coach Charles London said there’s nothing to scale back in the offense because of the change from Marcus Mariota to Ridder and one imagines that the Falcons will be able to add even more to their offense if Ridder proves capable of adding some new wrinkles to the attack. Sunday’s game will provide some hints about whether that’s a possibility as Atlanta moves forward with the rookie.