Diontae Johnson wants Mason Rudolph at QB, if Kenny Pickett isn’t cleared

Earlier this year, Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky and receiver Diontae Johnson got into a verbal altercation during halftime of a game against the Jets. Johnson is either holding a little bit of a grudge, or what he said on Thursday is a coincidence.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Johnson said he wants Mason Rudolph to start at quarterback, if rookie Kenny Pickett isn’t cleared from his second concussion of the year.

“Yeah, I wanna see him play,” Johnson said, according to Pryor. “I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like, ‘Dang, when I’m going get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s gonna do everything it takes to be prepared this week, get ready for Sunday.”

Trubisky threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, after Pickett left with a head injury.

Both Trubisky and Rudolph have been getting first-team reps with Pickett in the concussion protocol.

A third-round pick in 2018, Rudolph has appeared in 17 games with 10 starts during his five seasons with the Steelers.

9 responses to “Diontae Johnson wants Mason Rudolph at QB, if Kenny Pickett isn’t cleared

  2. Diontae Johnson is an underachieving diva and a bad teammate and Mason Rudolph is better served as a CFL sideline reporter than an NFL quarterback. what has happened to the steelers

  3. Rudolph is a better QB than Trubisky. He just needs reps. Needs game experience. Just like Josh Allen and so many others. Rudolph may never get a real opportunity in Pittsburgh. I don’t know what ever became of what Rudolph was accused of saying to Myles Garrett, but if that were true, it might work against Rudolph in Pittsburgh.

  5. I lost a fantasy championship where Rudolph threw about 6 ints. Rudolph season is here. Lalalalalalalalalal

  6. Thank you for your input Coach Johnson. Does this take Mitch off the list of potential presenters at your HOF induction? These guys are absolutely unbelievable. Their level of stupidity is off the charts.

  8. Funny how when Rudolph started all those games a few seasons ago Steelers fans were calling for him to be cut from the team. Recall he was playing so poorly that he was actually benched for a guy named Duck Hodges. Now all I hear about is how Rudolph is the best QB on the roster and how Tomlin just won’t give him a chance. He’s had plenty of chances, he just isn’t that good.

  9. Antonio Brown, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Martaivis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Santonio Holmes, and on and on.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers really know how to draft spectacularly diva wide receivers.

