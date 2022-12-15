George Kittle scores his second touchdown to give 49ers a 21-3 lead

Getty Images

The 49ers are on their way to clinching the NFC West.

After leading only 7-3 with less than two minutes to go until halftime, San Francisco now leads 21-3.

The 49ers scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey with 47 seconds left in the half after a 40-yard fumble return to the Seattle 6 by Charvarius Ward. They took the second half kickoff and needed only one minute and two plays to score again.

Ray-Ray McCloud returned the kickoff 39 yards to the San Francisco 41 before kicker Jason Myers and Godwin Igwebuike got him down. McCaffrey had a 5-yard run followed by George Kittle‘s 54-yard touchdown catch from Brock Purdy.

It was Kittle’s second touchdown of the night and gives him 93 yards on four catches.

Purdy is 13-of-17 for 150 yards and two touchdowns.