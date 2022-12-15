George Kittle scores his second touchdown to give 49ers a 21-3 lead

The 49ers are on their way to clinching the NFC West.

After leading only 7-3 with less than two minutes to go until halftime, San Francisco now leads 21-3.

The 49ers scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey with 47 seconds left in the half after a 40-yard fumble return to the Seattle 6 by Charvarius Ward. They took the second half kickoff and needed only one minute and two plays to score again.

Ray-Ray McCloud returned the kickoff 39 yards to the San Francisco 41 before kicker Jason Myers and Godwin Igwebuike got him down. McCaffrey had a 5-yard run followed by George Kittle‘s 54-yard touchdown catch from Brock Purdy.

It was Kittle’s second touchdown of the night and gives him 93 yards on four catches.

Purdy is 13-of-17 for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

  1. What an absolute joke the NFL is…that phantom roughing the passer call on Bosa took 6pts off the board.

    Pack sand.

  2. So do you still think Jimmy G is special now that this no name third stringer is playing this well with this team? Me thinks not 9ers fans

  3. Credit to Seattle’s stadium architect because the reverberating crowd noise clearly effects refs.

    That pick 6 by Lenoir reversed on Bosa’s roughing passer call was soft.

  4. u4iadman says:
    December 15, 2022 at 10:17 pm
    What an absolute joke the NFL is…that phantom roughing the passer call on Bosa took 6pts off the board.

    Pack sand.
    ————
    Yup. But you deal with it.

  5. Ever since Kittle’s second TD, the refs have done everything in their power to keep Seattle in the game. Can’t have people turning off their TVs in the middle of the 3rd quarter.

