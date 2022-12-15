Jets cut Will Parks

Getty Images

The Jets waived safety Will Parks on Thursday, the team announced.

It’s the second time this season the Jets have cut Parks.

The team claimed Parks last December, and he re-signed with the Green & White in March. Parks spent the summer with the Jets before they waived him out of the preseason.

The Jets re-signed Parks to the practice squad before promoting him to the active roster Sept. 14.

Parks appeared in 11 games this season and made five tackles. He took 48 snaps on defense and 136 on special teams.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 out of the University of Arizona, Parks played four seasons in Denver before a stint with the Eagles in 2020. Parks has played 87 games with 21 starts in his career and has made 194 tackles and four interceptions.