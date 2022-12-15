Joe Burrow on Tom Brady: I play the game my own way, have a little bit of everybody

Getty Images

The Bengals will be in Tampa this Sunday and that means it was inevitable that people would discuss the matchup of the quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow and Tom Brady are on different ends of the career spectrum, but the start to Burrow’s career has been good enough that some would make comparisons to the Buccaneers starter. On Wednesday, Burrow said he’s not interested in going down that road.

Burrow said he feels he shares a quick release, being efficient with his lower body and an ability to read defenses with Brady, but otherwise dismissed comparisons because he believes his overall package is a unique one.

“I don’t really pay attention to it. He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “I really just think that I play the game my own way. I kind of have a little bit of everybody. I wouldn’t say there’s one thing I do the best. But I would say that I do everything with the best of them. I wouldn’t say I really have a glaring weakness.”

Bengals center Ted Karras played with Brady in New England and said that Burrow has “all the ability” to be a player like Brady. Karras added that you “obviously need to win” to make any full comparison and a victory Sunday would give the Bengals at least 10 wins in back-to-back years while pushing them closer to a second straight run at a spot in the Super Bowl.