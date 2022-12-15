John Simpson visits Ravens

Posted by Charean Williams on December 15, 2022, 6:11 PM EST
NFL: OCT 23 Texans at Raiders
Getty Images

The Ravens hosted offensive guard John Simpson on a free agent visit, according to the NFL’s personnel notice for Thursday.

The Raiders waived Simpson last week.

Simpson, 25, played 56 offensive snaps last Thursday night after right guard Alex Bars injured his knee four plays into the game. His only other action on offense this season came in the first two games when he started at left guard.

He also played 51 special teams snaps this season.

The Raiders made Simpson a fourth-round pick in 2020. He started two games as a rookie and all 17 last season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “John Simpson visits Ravens

  1. That’s Ravens roster building under decosta. Try to turn other teams trash into treasure and if it doesn’t work blame Lamar Jackson’s hypothetical contract extension. Howie Roseman is a 5 star chief. Eric Decosta is a dumpster diver

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.